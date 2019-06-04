Catholic World News

Agencies serving migrants ‘strained’ but doing OK, says USCCB official

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami added that the nation’s “broken immigration system” has created a “legally sanctioned underclass” reminiscent of the era of racial segregation.

