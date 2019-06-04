Catholic World News

Brazilian unions seek bishops as allies

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Brazil’s nine largest trade unions “have asked the country’s Catholic bishops to help organize a nation-wide general strike on June 14 to protest changes to the country’s pension system,” according to the report. President Jair Bolsonaro has championed pension reform to address the nation’s burgeoning debt.

