New Zealand cardinal encourages priests not to let themselves be called ‘Father’

June 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Sunday Star-Times (Auckland)

CWN Editor's Note: “This is part of a package of changing the whole clerical attitude,” said Cardinal John Dew of Wellington. “All I am trying to do is get guys to look at what clericalism might look like and what attitudes might need to change.”

