Iraqi Christians face an impossible choice

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians, like other religious minorities in the region, are left with the same impossible choice ... stay or leave,” writes Emma Green of The Atlantic. “Families must balance a desire to remain in their home—and the home of their ancestors—with a desire to live free of discrimination and dread. For Christians reared in a church with such a deep sense of place, moving brings up the terrifying possibility that they will lose an essential connection to their faith.”

