Australian Catholic girls’ schools drop ‘gendered language’ for God

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic girls’ schools in Australia have adopted “gender neutral” language to address God in prayer. Some examples of the usage include speaking of “Godself” rather than “Himself,” and naming the Trinity “the Creator, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.” The goal, a school official explained, is “so that our community deepens their understanding of who God is for then, how God reveals Godself through creation, our relationships with others, and the person of Jesus.”

