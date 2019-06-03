Catholic World News

Philadelphia Catholic charity to appeal foster-care ruling to Supreme Court

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Social Services of Philadelphia will ask to the US Supreme Court to overturn a decision that the charity must place foster children with same-sex couples. The Catholic agency, which argues that the city’s ruling violates its religious freedom, has lost that argument in a federal appeals court.

