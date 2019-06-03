Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s appeal to be streamed online

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 5, when lawyers for Cardinal George Pell appear before Victoria’s Supreme Court to appeal the cardinal’s conviction on abuse charges, the proceedings will be streamed on the court’s web site. The broadcast of the appeal will be unlike the cardinal’s two trials, which were conducted in secrecy, with media coverage banned.

