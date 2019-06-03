Catholic World News

Irish cabinet ministers rip Rhode Island bishop

June 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Several ministers of the Irish government took the unusual step of criticizing an American prelate, after Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode island told Catholics that they should not join in Gay Pride events. Culture minister Josepha Madigan tweeted: “Not the God I know. Disgraceful.” Social protection minister Regina Doherty said the bishop’s remarks were “unchristian.” Justice minister Charlie Flanagan saw a “complete absence of tolerance, understanding, compassion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!