Catholic World News

Gay activists blast Bishop Tobin

June 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on WJAR

CWN Editor's Note: Homosexual activists rallied in Rhode Island to protest the statement by Bishop Thomas Tobin that Catholics should not participate in Gay Pride events. Mayor Jorge Elorza of Providence issued a statement that the city “is a place where all people are welcome to celebrate Pride this month.” Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said that the “LGBTQ community has made countless contributions to our state that we celebrate not only during Pride Month but every day of the year.” Responding to the protests, Bishop Tobin said that he was sorry his statements had caused controversy, and “will be praying for a rebirth of mutual understanding.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!