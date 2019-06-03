Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict ‘makes me strong,’ Pontiff says during in-flight press conference

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During the press conference on his return flight from Romania, Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor and denied Italian newspaper reports that he had refused to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. “I never received an invitation from the Vice Minister,” Pope Francis said, adding that he would be eager to have a conversation with him.

