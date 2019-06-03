Catholic World News

Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development to oversee Caritas

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 31, the Holy See Press Office published an Italian-language decree, issued by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, on Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.

