Pope departs from Romania after seeking forgiveness for discrimination suffered by the Romani

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his final address in Romania (video), Pope Francis met with members of the Romani community, also known as the Rom, Roma, or Gypsies. He then departed for Rome (video).

