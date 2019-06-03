Catholic World News

Pope beatifies 7 Romanian Greek Catholic bishop-martyrs

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 2, the final day of his three-day apostolic journey to Romania, Pope Francis beatified seven Eastern-rite bishops who were martyred under Romania’s Communist regime. “In the face of fierce opposition from the regime, they demonstrated an exemplary faith and love for their people,” the Pope preached at a Divine Liturgy in Blaj (video). At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, Pope Francis delivered a brief Regina Coeli address.

