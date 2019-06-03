Catholic World News

‘Wherever you go and whatever you do, don’t forget your roots,’ Pope tells Romanian young people

June 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded the second day of his apostolic journey to Romania in the northeastern city of Iasi. After visiting the Latin-rite cathedral there (video), the Pope addressed young people and families at a Marian meeting (video)

