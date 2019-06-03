Catholic World News

Pope celebrates Mass at Romanian Marian shrine

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 1, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Shrine of Sumuleu-Ciuc. “ We come to the feet of our Mother, with few words, to let her gaze upon us, and with that gaze bring us to Jesus, who is the Way, the Truth and the Life,” he preached, as he reflected on the meaning of pilgrimages (video).

