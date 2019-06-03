Catholic World News

Recalling ‘fraternity of blood,’ Pope invites Romanian Orthodox leaders to journey together

June 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Romania is 82% Orthodox and 7% Catholic, and the Pope’s visit to the Palace of the Romanian Orthodox Patriarchate was the ecumenical highlight of his apostolic journey there. “How many sons and daughters of this country, from various Churches and Christian communities, knew the Friday of persecution, endured the Saturday of silence and experienced the Sunday of rebirth,” the Pope said, before calling for “journeying together with the strength of memory,” “journeying together in listening to the Lord,” and “journeying together towards a new Pentecost.” The Pontiff then reflected on the Lord’s Prayer in an address (video) in the new Orthodox cathedral, one of the largest in the world.

