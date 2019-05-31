Catholic World News

Florida diocese seeks to help ex-offenders by showing ‘they are still loved’

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many of us felt the need for our community to be involved in aftercare of those who are released,” said Bishop William Wack of Pensacola-Tallahassee. “We’re looking at people who have done their time, yet are still isolated and are on their own, despite having paid their societal debts.”

