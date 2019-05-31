Catholic World News

Pope Francis welcomed to Bucharest for 3-day visit to Romania

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A highlight of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Romania, which began with an official welcome (video), is the beatification of 7 Greek Catholic bishops martyred between 1950 and 1970 under the Communist regime. The Eastern European nation of 21.5 million (map) is 82% Orthodox, 6% Protestant, and 7% Catholic, and the Vatican recently published detailed statistics on the Church in Romania.

