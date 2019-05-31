Catholic World News

British cardinal calls for protection of religious diversity in Iraq

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The need to reconstruct towns and villages destroyed by Daesh (ISIS) and rebuild trust in that region is pressing,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols said on May 30.

