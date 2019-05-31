Catholic World News

Survey: most Canadians think Church has handled sexual abuse scandal poorly

May 31, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to a new Angus Reid institute poll, 78% of all Canadians believe that the Church as a whole has done a poor or very poor job of addressing the scandal; among practicing Catholics, the figure is 52%. 60% of all Canadians, and 31% of practicing Catholics, believe that Pope Francis has done a poor or very poor job of addressing the scandal.

