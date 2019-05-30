Catholic World News

Draft of Vatican’s new curial constitution would reform lines of authority

May 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “According to the most current version of Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), the authority of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith would be reduced,” Edward Pentin reports.

