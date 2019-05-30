Catholic World News

Illinois bishops decry House passage of ‘Reproductive Health Act’

May 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Conference of Illinois

CWN Editor's Note: “This Act is an extreme measure, allowing for the abortion of unborn life at any stage of pregnancy and for any reason,” the Catholic Conference of Illinois stated following the passage of pro-abortion legislation by a 64-50 vote. “This is a truly sad day for Illinois. We will continue to make our case against such callous disregard for human life whenever it appears in society.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!