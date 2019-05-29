Catholic World News

California bishop would go to jail before obeying law that breaks confessional seal

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Barber of Oakland, California has urged the faithful to contact state legislators to oppose legislation that would require priests to report child-abuse cases mentioned in sacramental confessions. “I will go to jail before I will obey this attack on our religious freedom,” the bishop said.

