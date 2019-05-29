Catholic World News

Indian archdiocese wants federal probe into complex corruption charges

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, in India, has asked for a federal investigation into allegations of forged documents and financial misconduct involving Cardinal George Alencherry, the leader of the Syro-Malabar Church, and Bishop Jacob Manthodath, the administrator of the archdiocese. The Vatican removed Cardinal Alencherry from his administrative duties last June, after a group of priests accused him of financial misconduct. Bishop Manathodath, who was appointed as administrator, was more recently been accused of using forged documents to make a case against the cardinal.

