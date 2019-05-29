Catholic World News

Papal message of support for family farming

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, supporting family farms, Pope Francis writes of the essential role of small farms in preserving agricultural production and diversity. “Family life also exemplifies the principle of subsidiarity,” the Pontiff notes.

