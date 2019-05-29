Catholic World News

French Senate: rebuild Notre Dame as it was

May 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Local

CWN Editor's Note: The French Senate has voted to fund the rebuilding of the basilica of Notre Dame, requiring that the project must restore the historic building to its previous condition. The measure conflicts with the government’s plan to update the building, encouraging new architectural plans. The basilica is owned by the state.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!