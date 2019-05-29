Catholic World News

Aid to the Church in Need receives 2019 Path to Peace Award

May 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, is president of the Path to Peace Foundation. Aid to the Church in Need was honored “for its outstanding service in promoting peace, for shining a powerful spotlight on the suffering of Christians around the world and for providing help to those enduring persecution simply because of their Christian faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!