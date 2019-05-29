Catholic World News

Priest believes ‘democracy in Indonesia is solid’ despite protests

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Markus Nur Widipranoto, national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Indonesia, said that only a small minority of Indonesians are protesting against incumbent President Joko Widodo’s victory over a hard-line Islamist opponent.

