Report: Pope won’t meet with Italy’s Salvini because of his position on migration

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two Italian publications reported that Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini “has attempted to secure a papal audience and been rebuffed each time ... Salvini had been told ‘a meeting could not occur if Salvini continues in his tough position regarding migrants.’” Read Newsmax: Pope Won’t Meet Italian Leader Salvini Because of Immigration Issue | Newsmax.com

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

