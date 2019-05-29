Catholic World News

Vatican knew about McCarrick’s predatory behavior, former secretary says in report

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Anthony J. Figueiredo, a priest of the Archdiocese of Newark and McCarrick’s former secretary, has released “The Figueiredo Report,” in which he writes, “These facts show clearly that high-ranking prelates likely had knowledge of McCarrick’s actions and of restrictions imposed upon him during the pontificate of Benedict XVI.”

