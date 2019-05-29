Catholic World News

In wide-ranging interview, Pope Francis discusses abortion, homosexuality, Archbishop Viganò

May 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a Mexican television interview, Pope Francis said, “I knew nothing about McCarrick,” and discussed the case of Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta, an Argentine prelate accused of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!