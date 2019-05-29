Catholic World News

New lay leader for Caritas; Cardinal Tagle remains presiding prelate

May 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: At Caritas Internationalis’ 2019 assembly, Aloysius John was elected secretary-general—in effect, CEO—of the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, succeeding Michel Roy. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle was reelected Caritas president.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!