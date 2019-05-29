Catholic World News

India is ‘emerging hub of modern slavery,’ Caritas official says

May 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing Caritas Internationalis’ 2019 assembly, Babita Alick, operations manager of Caritas India, surveyed the challenges the Catholic charity is addressing. Alick said, among other things, that “religious tolerance has deteriorated” and that “farming is fast becoming a non-viable activity,” leading to a 42% increase in farmers’ suicides.

