Ghana archbishop calls for increased security, vigilance at churches

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following attacks on churches in Burkina Faso and Sri Lanka, Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie of Accra said that “it is time that we stay awake; it is time that we rise to see what we can do to protect innocent people who come to church.” Ghana, a West African nation of 28 million (map) is 58% Protestant, 13% Catholic, and 18% Muslim.

