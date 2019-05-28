Catholic World News

Kenya’s high court unanimously upholds law against homosexual relations

May 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot be another Sodom and Gomorrah,” said Bishop Alfred Rotich, the bishop emeritus of the nation’s military ordinariate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

