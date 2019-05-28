Catholic World News

‘It is scandalous to see charity workers who transform it into business,’ Pope tells Caritas

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in the general assembly of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, Pope Francis reflected on charity, integral development, and communion. He criticized charity workers who “talk so much about charity but live in luxury or dissipation or organize forums on charity that pointlessly waste so much money. It is very bad to note that some charity workers turn into officials and bureaucrats.”

