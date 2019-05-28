Catholic World News

Lutheran speaker keynotes Caritas assembly, emphasizes ecumenical collaboration

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The general assembly of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, takes place every four years. The theme of the 2019 assembly is “one human family, one common home.” Maria Immonen, director of the Lutheran World Federation’s Department for World Service, delivered the keynote address.

