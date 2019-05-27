Catholic World News

Sri Lanka’s Catholics are ‘deeply traumatized’ by Easter attacks, Caritas director says

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not the property that we lost, but the lives we lost, and the fear that was created with this terror attack,” said Father Mahendra Gunatilleke, national director of Caritas Sri Lanka. “There is this fear psychosis, the scar that has got into the human psyche.” The Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed over 250 people and injured over 500.

