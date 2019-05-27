Catholic World News

‘It is not just about migrants,’ Pope emphasizes in message for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

May 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not just about migrants,” the Pope repeatedly wrote in his message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “It is also about our fears ... it is about charity ... it is about our humanity ... it is a question of seeing that no one is excluded ... it is about putting the last in first place ... it is about the whole person, about all people ... it is about building the city of God and man.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

