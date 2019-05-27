Catholic World News

Spanish prelate named president of Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, MCCJ, has served as secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue since 2012. The pontifical council’s previous president, Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, died in July 2018.

