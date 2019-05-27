Catholic World News

For first time, Holy See participates in international sporting event

May 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Athletica Vaticana is participating as an observer in the Games of the Small States of Europe in Montenegro.

