Holy See supports North Macedonia’s entry into EU, lawmaker says

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Talat Xhaferi, president of the parliament of North Macedonia, in a May 24 audience. The Pontiff made an apostolic journey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia in early May 2019. North Macedonia (map), a nation of 2.1 million, is 65% Orthodox and 33% Muslim.

