US bishops’ chairman expresses sorrow, urges prayers and support after tornado outbreak

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (Florida), chairman of the US Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, issued his statement following a major tornado outbreak in Missouri and other states.

