Pope lauds Florence center’s care for children

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a May 24 private audience with employees and residents of the “Hospital of the Innocents” in Florence, Pope Francis praised the venerable institution for having, for 600 years, “taken care to offer its boys and girls everything they need to grow in a dignified manner.”

