Vatican dicastery sets ‘moral threhold’ for limit global warming

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s dicastery for Integral Human Development has said that limiting global warming to 1.5º centigrade per year is a “critical physical threshold,” and a moral and religious threshold as well. Meeting that 1.5º figure, the dicastery says—in a statement timed for the anniversary of the papal encyclical Laudato Si’—is “the last chance to save all those countries and many millions of vulnerable people who live in coastal regions.”

