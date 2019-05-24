Catholic World News

Catholic leaders in Holy Land: ‘2-state solution’ no longer realistic hope

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic leaders of the Holy Land have issued a statement decrying the “permanent situation of war, hatred, and death,” and saying that discussion of a “two-state solution” has produced no progress toward a lasting peace. They called for a new approach to emphasize that “Israelis and Palestinians are brothers and sisters in humanity.”

