Arsonist firebombs Christian television network’s Jerusalem studio

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Daystar is a Dallas-based evangelical Protestant network. “We thank God that there were no casualties and urge the authorities to open serious investigation into this criminal act and to bring criminals to justice as soon as possible,” the Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a statement.

