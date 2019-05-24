Catholic World News

May 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on @CathClimateMvmt

CWN Editor's Note: The May 24 global climate strike is inspired by Greta Thunberg, 16, whose efforts Pope Francis recently encouraged.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!