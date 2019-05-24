Catholic World News

As Caritas leaders gather, Pope emphasizes ‘the humility of listening, the charism of the whole, the courage of renunciation’

May 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The general assembly of Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, takes place every four years. The theme of the 2019 assembly is “one human family, one common home,” and Pope Francis celebrated the opening Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

