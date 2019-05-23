Catholic World News

Argentine doctor convicted of refusing to perform abortion

May 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A doctor in Argentina has been convicted on criminal charges after he refused to complete an abortion. Two years ago, Dr. Leandro Rodriguez Lastra worked successfully to save the life of an unborn child whose mother had taken the abortifacient pill misoprostol. The baby was eventually born and is now a healthy child. The doctor was charged and convicted because, since he had not registered a conscientious objection to abortion, under current law in Argentina he was required to complete the procedure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!